BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Norway's Lorentzen wins mens speed skating gold
Norway's Lorentzen wins speed skating gold
Watch as Norway's Havard Lorentzen wins men's 500m speed skating gold, breaking an Olympic record along the way in Pyeongchang.
