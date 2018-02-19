Winter Olympics: Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin pulls out of Wednesday's downhill event

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Olympics: Shiffrin wins women's giant slalom gold at Pyeongchang

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

American star Mikaela Shiffrin has pulled out of Wednesday's Olympic downhill event because of a schedule change due to approaching bad weather.

The 22-year-old won the giant slalom title earlier in the week.

But she missed out on a medal in the slalom on Friday, finishing fourth, and did not compete in Saturday's super G because of weather postponements.

Her decision comes after organisers brought forward Friday's combined event to Thursday with strong winds forecast.

"As much as I wanted to compete in the Olympic downhill, with the schedule change, it's important for me to focus my energy on preparing for the combined," said the two-time Olympic champion.

"I'm looking forward to cheering on our girls racing in the downhill and to compete myself in Thursday's combined."

Shiffrin's boyfriend, French alpine skier Mathieu Faivre, was sent home from the Games following angry comments made after his own giant slalom race on Sunday.