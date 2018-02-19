BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Canada and Germany tie for gold in two-man bobsleigh
'Absolutely extraordinary' dead heat in two-man bobsleigh
Watch highlights as Canada's Justin Kripps and Germany's Francesco Friedrich tie for gold in the men's two-man bobsleigh - the first time in 20 years the title has been shared.
