Winter Olympics: Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir set short-dance record

From the section

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir came out of retirement in late 2016.

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir posted a short-dance world record score to take the lead heading into Tuesday's Winter Olympics free dance final.

The pair, who won gold in Vancouver in 2010, scored 83.67, leaving them 1.74 ahead of France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron in Pyeongchang.

The four-time Olympic medallists have only been beaten once since coming out of retirement in late 2016.

Virtue and Moir inspired Canada to the figure skating team title last week.