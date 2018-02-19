BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Great Britain secure thrilling curling victory over Denmark
GB secure 'huge' win over Denmark
Watch the winning moment as Great Britain's men secure a 7-6 victory over Denmark at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
