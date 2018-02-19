Winter Olympics: Ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis endures 'nightmare' as dress comes undone

Gabriella Papadakis and partner Guillaume Cizeron are second heading into Tuesday's free dance final

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

It was the stuff of nightmares for French figure skater Gabriella Papadakis in Pyeongchang.

The 22-year-old had just started her short dance routine at the Winter Olympics when her dress came undone, leaving her chest exposed.

Papadakis "felt it right away and prayed", continuing her routine with partner Guillaume Cizeron to deliver a performance that leaves them in second heading into Tuesday's free dance.

"It was pretty distracting," she said.

"My worst nightmare at the Olympics. I told myself 'you have to keep going'.

"That's what we did, and we have to be proud of ourselves, delivering a great performance with that happening."

The Olympic debutants' samba-rhumba-samba to two Ed Sheeran hits earned them 81.93 points, only behind Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir who posted a world record score of 83.67.

It is not the first wardrobe malfunction to occur at the Games in Pyeongchang, with a clasp on South Korean figure skater Yura Min's dress slipping just seconds into her pairs figure skating routine.