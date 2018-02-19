Winter Olympics: USA beat Finland to reach gold medal match

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Olympics: United States through to women's ice hockey final

The United States women's ice hockey team enjoyed a 5-0 win over Finland in the semi-finals to remain on target for their first gold medal in 20 years.

Dani Camarensi scored twice, with Gigi Marvin, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Hilary Knight also finding the net.

It will be a third successive appearance in the gold medal match for the Americans, who have lost to fierce rivals Canada on each occasion.

The USA's last gold medal in the women's event came at Nagano in 1998.

Canada, winners at the past four Games, face the Olympic Athletes from Russia team in the other semi-final later on Monday.

Canada beat the USA in the preliminary stages and, should they reach the final, it will be the fifth time in six Olympics that the North American neighbours have contested the gold medal match.

The superpowers of women's ice hockey have also dominated in the World Championships, meeting in every final since the competition began in 1990.

How the American media reacted:

CBS: "The women of Team USA will have a great shot at Olympic redemption when they take the ice for the final time in Pyeongchang on Wednesday."

Chicago Tribune: "The United States will play for the gold medal that has eluded them for nearly two decades."

Minneapolis Star Tribune: "Barring a historic upset by the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the other semi-final, the Americans will meet arch-rival Canada for gold for the third consecutive Olympics."

