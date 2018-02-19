BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir set a new world best score
Canadian figure skating pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir set a new world best score in the ice dance short dance as they top the leaderboard going into Tuesday's free dance.
