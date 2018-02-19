BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir set a new world best score

Canadian duo set new world best score

Canadian figure skating pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir set a new world best score in the ice dance short dance as they top the leaderboard going into Tuesday's free dance.

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

