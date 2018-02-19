BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB's Rowan Cheshire through to ski halfpipe final
GB's Cheshire through to Olympic final after four-year wait
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch Great Britain's Rowan Cheshire qualify for the Olympic ladies' ski halfpipe final - four years after an injury in training ended her chances of competing in Sochi.
WATCH MORE: 'Comeback kids' - GB's Coomes & Buckland qualify for free skate
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired