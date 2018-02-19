Winter Olympics: Great Britain's curlers boots semi-final hopes with win over Denmark

Great Britain next play Norway on Tuesday before their final match against the USA on Wednesday

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Great Britain dug out a narrow win to enhance their chances of progressing to the semi-finals at the Winter Olympics.

An astute final end brought Kyle Smith's rink the two points they needed for a 7-6 victory over Denmark.

It moves them joint third alongside world and Olympic champions Canada with the top four in the table qualifying for the semi-finals.

"It's all in our own hands and you can't ask for more than that," Smith told BBC Sport.

"A couple of wins and we'll be in a perfect place in the semi-finals."

Team GB play Norway on Tuesday before their final match against the USA on Wednesday.

The match started cagily, with each team taking just a single with the hammer over the first four ends.

The Danes made the first decisive move as they picked up two in the fifth for a 4-2 advantage at the half-way point.

But Smith's rink regrouped and took two themselves in the sixth.

Denmark threatened a big-scoring seventh end, but a combination of good GB defensive work and a poor final stone from the Danish skip Rasmus Stjerne limited them to just one and a 5-4 lead.

That one point advantage remained going into the final end, which was well managed by Smith.

Great Britain play Norway on Tuesday before their final match against the USA on Wednesday

Nonetheless a final effort by Stjerne to deny Team GB the two points they needed almost came off, but his attempted double take-out failed by millimetres.

That allowed Smith to gently glide his final stone into the house for the victory.

"We were probably a wee bit fortunate. Things weren't looking quite as we wanted to, just in the beginning," said Smith.

"But Cameron Smith managed a nice kind of split shot to open up the centre a little. We made a couple of good hit and rolls and then we were sitting perfectly for two. So it's pleasing that we managed to see that out."