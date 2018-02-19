Winter Olympics: Great Britain's curlers boots semi-final hopes with win over Denmark
-
- From the section Winter Olympics
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times
Great Britain dug out a narrow win to enhance their chances of progressing to the semi-finals at the Winter Olympics.
An astute final end brought Kyle Smith's rink the two points they needed for a 7-6 victory over Denmark.
It moves them joint third alongside world and Olympic champions Canada with the top four in the table qualifying for the semi-finals.
"It's all in our own hands and you can't ask for more than that," Smith told BBC Sport.
"A couple of wins and we'll be in a perfect place in the semi-finals."
Team GB play Norway on Tuesday before their final match against the USA on Wednesday.
The match started cagily, with each team taking just a single with the hammer over the first four ends.
The Danes made the first decisive move as they picked up two in the fifth for a 4-2 advantage at the half-way point.
But Smith's rink regrouped and took two themselves in the sixth.
Denmark threatened a big-scoring seventh end, but a combination of good GB defensive work and a poor final stone from the Danish skip Rasmus Stjerne limited them to just one and a 5-4 lead.
That one point advantage remained going into the final end, which was well managed by Smith.
Nonetheless a final effort by Stjerne to deny Team GB the two points they needed almost came off, but his attempted double take-out failed by millimetres.
That allowed Smith to gently glide his final stone into the house for the victory.
"We were probably a wee bit fortunate. Things weren't looking quite as we wanted to, just in the beginning," said Smith.
"But Cameron Smith managed a nice kind of split shot to open up the centre a little. We made a couple of good hit and rolls and then we were sitting perfectly for two. So it's pleasing that we managed to see that out."