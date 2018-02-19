Winter Olympics: Alexander Krushelnitsky named as Russian suspected of failed doping test

Alexander Krushelnitsky won bronze in the mixed doubles alongside wife Anastasia Bryzgalova

A Russian athlete suspected of failing a doping test at the 2018 Winter Olympics has been named as medal-winning curler Alexander Krushelnitsky.

The Reuters news agency confirmed the identity of the athlete with a Russian Olympic delegation spokesman.

Krushelnitsky, who won bronze with his wife in mixed doubles, is suspected of testing positive for meldonium.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has so far refused to confirm the name, sport or substance involved.

However, a spokesman for the IOC said it would be "extremely disappointing for us if a case is proven".

An IOC statement added: "Doping, testing and sanctioning at the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 is independent from the IOC. Therefore the IOC cannot communicate on individual cases while the procedure is ongoing.

"However we take note of the statement by a spokesman of the Olympic Athlete of Russia delegation."

The governing body is awaiting the results of analysis of Krushelnitsky's B sample, which is expected later on Monday.

Meldonium, a banned substance that increases blood flow and improves exercise capacity, was banned in 2016.

More than 160 competitors are taking part as neutral Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) as their country was banned from the Games over "systemic" doping at Sochi 2014, which they hosted.

Russian athletes who could prove they are clean could compete under the OAR banner, with the team comprising 169 competitors - the third biggest behind Canada and the United States.

The Reuters report, quoting Russian Olympic delegation spokesman Konstantin Vybornov, added that Krushelnitsky had already surrendered his Games accreditation and left the Olympic village.

Russian curling federation president Dmitry Svishchev confirmed to Reuters that the team's curlers had been tested on 22 January, before flying out to South Korea, and that the tests returned then were negative.

"I have known these guys for many years," Svishchev said. "Only a crazy person takes banned substances before a competition, before the Olympics.

"It's a strange story. It raises a lot of questions."

In a statement released on Monday, the IOC insisted there was "a strong testing programme" in place at the Games.

It added: "On the one hand it is extremely disappointing when prohibitive substances may have been used but on the other hand it shows the effectiveness of the anti-doping system at the Games which protects the rights of all clean athletes."

'A huge embarrassment for the IOC' - Analysis

Steve Cram, BBC curling commentator: It is a piece of shocking news. Curling is not a sport you associate with doping.

People shouldn't assume curling isn't a physical sport, especially mixed curling. They train hard in the gym just like every athlete, but it's also a sport of concentration.

It's a huge embarrassment for the IOC, given they let OAR compete.

Alex Capstick, BBC Sport in Pyeongchang: IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the B sample is likely to be analysed today at a laboratory in Seoul. It is rare that a second test gives a different result to the first.

The substance involved is believed to be meldonium, a drug banned since January 2016 but sold over the counter many eastern European countries.

Mr Adams defended the pre-Games anti-doping programme which he said targeted Russian competitors significantly more than those from other countries.

He said if a doping violation was proved then it would be taken into consideration when deciding whether Russia's Olympic ban would be lifted in time for the closing ceremony.