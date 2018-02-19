BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Austria's Anna Gasser impresses in big air qualification
Gasser impresses in big air qualification
Austria's Anna Gasser dominates the Women's big air with a best score of 98.00, qualifying for Friday's final in top spot.
