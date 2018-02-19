BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Austria's Anna Gasser impresses in big air qualification

Gasser impresses in big air qualification

Austria's Anna Gasser dominates the Women's big air with a best score of 98.00, qualifying for Friday's final in top spot.

WATCH MORE: 'Comeback kids' - GB's Coomes & Buckland qualify for free skate

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Gasser impresses in big air qualification

Video

Highlights: Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham

Video

Amazing goals, brilliant trolls & the best FA Cup action

Video

'Comeback kids' - GB's Coomes & Buckland qualify for free skate

Video

Woodsy, scary aerials & masters of the mic

Video

Rochdale stun Spurs with stoppage-time equaliser

Video

'Every kid's dream' - Rochdale's Wembley delight

Video

Biathlon produces 'One of the best finishes ever'

Video

Highlights: Woods misses out on slopestyle medal

Video

Tottenham's touching tributes to Ryan Mason

Video

GB curlers lose after hogline controversy

Video

Abramenko wins men's aerials gold in thrilling final

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired