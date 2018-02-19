BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: GB's Penny Coomes & Nick Buckland qualify for free skate
'Comeback kids' - GB's Coomes & Buckland qualify for free skate
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain figure skating pair Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland qualify for the ice dance free skate on Tuesday, when the medals will be decided, just 20 months after Coomes was told she would never skate again.
