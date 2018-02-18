BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Woodsy, scary aerials & masters of the mic
Woodsy, scary aerials & masters of the mic
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the best moments from day nine of Pyeongchang 2018, including James Woods' bid for ski slopestyle silverware and the thrill of the aerials.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired