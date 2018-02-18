BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Woodsy, scary aerials & masters of the mic

Woodsy, scary aerials & masters of the mic

Watch the best moments from day nine of Pyeongchang 2018, including James Woods' bid for ski slopestyle silverware and the thrill of the aerials.

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Woodsy, scary aerials & masters of the mic

Rochdale stun Spurs with stoppage-time equaliser

'Every kid's dream' - Rochdale's Wembley delight

Highlights: Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham

Lucas grabs full debut equaliser for Spurs

Henderson gives Rochdale shock lead over Spurs

Biathlon produces 'One of the best finishes ever'

Highlights: Woods misses out on slopestyle medal

GB curlers lose after hogline controversy

Abramenko wins men's aerials gold in thrilling final

Kodaira wins 500m gold with Olympic record

GB's Hall & Fearon seventh in bobsleigh

