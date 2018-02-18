BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Great Britain men edge out Italy 7-6
GB men's curlers beat Italy with final stone
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain's men's curlers edge out Italy 7-6 to keep their hopes of a semi-final spot at the Winter Olympics alive.
