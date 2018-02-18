BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB's Hall & Fearon seventh in bobsleigh
GB's Hall & Fearon seventh in bobsleigh
- From the section Winter Olympics
Great Britain's Brad Hall and Joel Fearon go seventh fastest after the first two runs in the two-man bobsleigh at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
WATCH MORE: Woods misses out on slopestyle medal
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired