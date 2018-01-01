Winter Olympics: Speed Skating - Men's Team Pursuit
- From the section Winter Olympics
Quarter-finals
|Rank
|Country
|Names
|Time
|Qual
|1
|South Korea
|Lee/Chung/Kim
|3:39.29
|Q
|2
|Netherlands
|Verweij/Kramer/Blokhuijsen
|3:40.03
|Q
|3
|Norway
|Henriksen/Nilsen/Pedersen
|3:40.09
|Q
|4
|New Zealand
|Dobbin/Kay/Michael
|3:41.18
|Q
|5
|Japan
|Williamson/Nakamura/Ichinohe
|3:41.62
|6
|Italy
|Giovannini/Bugari/Tumolero
|3:41.64
|7
|Canada
|Belchos/Bloemen/Morrison
|3:41.73
|8
|United States
|Hansen/Lehman/Mantia
|3:42.98