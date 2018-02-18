BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Ukraine's Abramenko wins the men's aerials freestyle skiing gold
Abramenko wins men's aerials gold in thrilling final
- From the section Winter Olympics
Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko wins the men's aerials freestyle skiing gold at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Woods misses out on slopestyle medal
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired