BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Tim Warwood & Ed Leigh's brilliant slopestyle commentary
Warwood and Leigh's brilliant slopestyle commentary
- From the section Winter Olympics
Listen to Tim Warwood and Ed Leigh's brilliant commentary on the men's slopestyle event in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Woods misses out on slopestyle medal
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired