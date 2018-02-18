BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: GB curlers lose after hogline controversy
GB curlers lose after hogline controversy
Great Britain's women's curling team lose in controversial circumstances in an extra end against Sweden, when GB skip Eve Muirhead is judged not to have let go before the hogline with her final stone, meaning the shot was void.
