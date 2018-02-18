BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Norway claim fifth cross-country skiing gold by winning the men's 4x10km team relay
Norway power to fifth cross-country gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo powers Norway to their fifth gold in eight cross-country skiing competitions after charging home to win by 9.4 seconds in the men's 4x10km team relay final at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Woods misses out on slopestyle medal
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired