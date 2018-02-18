BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: James Woods 'in awe of himself' after slopestyle final
Woods 'in awe of himself' after slopestyle final
GB's James Woods admits he didn't have a 'perfect run' but says he is "in awe of himself" after narrowly missing out on a slopestyle Winter Olympic medal in Pyeongchang.
