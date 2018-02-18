Winter Olympics: Lindsey Vonn 'hurt' by anti-American accusations

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn finished sixth in women's super G on Saturday
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Lindsey Vonn says she is hurt by accusations she is anti-American because of her stance on US President Donald Trump.

Alpine skier Vonn, who will race in the downhill on Wednesday, finished sixth in the women's super G on Saturday.

Vonn, 33, received abuse online after the event from those upset by her pre-Games comments that she would not visit the White House if she won a medal.

"I'm the most American person you will ever find," she said.

"I'm from Minnesota, from farmland. My family are solid, wholesome people and I love my country and I love competing for my country. I'm so proud to be here representing the United States.

"It hurts me when people say that because it's just not true."

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn responds to a tweet from a fan

Vonn was criticised by some for her comments on American television in December when she said: "I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president."

However, the 2010 downhill gold medallist says she will "just ignore the haters" as she prepares for Wednesday's event.

"I'd like to say a lot, but I feel like right now is not the time because I need to focus on my races and that's what's most important to me right now," added Vonn.

"My opinions haven't changed, I've just chosen to focus on my sport right now and after these races, when there's a good opportunity where I can make a positive impact, then I will speak up again."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Winter Olympics 2018: Snowboard specialist Ester Ledecka shocks rivals to win super G gold

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Winter Olympics on the BBC

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired