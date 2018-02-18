Winter Olympics: Great Britain curling team lose 8-6 to Sweden

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Great Britain's women's curling team lost in controversial circumstances in an extra end against Sweden.

GB skip Eve Muirhead, with her final stone, was judged not to have let go before the hogline, meaning the shot was void.

That gave the Swedes an easy final shot to secure an 8-6 victory.

It leaves Muirhead's rink with a record of won three, lost three, with Switzerland, Japan and Canada still to play in the round-robin stage.

BBC Sport commentator Jackie Lockhart said the sport needed to use video replays to help clear up incidents like this.

"I have never seen that before, especially with the last stone in the last end," said Lockhart, a four-time Olympian.

"All sports are progressing and we probably have to start looking at using video footage as well. That's really disappointing. It's not the way you want it to happen."

Fellow BBC commentator Steve Cram added: "That leaves a bad taste in the mouth. It's the rules I guess. That's the one piece of technology in the game but why on earth could they not have taken another look at the replay?

"Because of that Great Britain lose the match - though it may have been one they would have lost anyway."