Winter Olympics: Lizzy Yarnold to consider skeleton future after retaining title

Britain's Lizzy Yarnold is to consider her future after retaining her Olympic skeleton title at Pyeongchang 2018.

The 29-year-old became the first Briton - and the first skeleton athlete - to win successive Winter Games golds when she claimed victory on Saturday on a historic day for Team GB.

Asked about her future on Sunday, Yarnold said: "I need to get over my chest infection first.

"I'll take a break and get back to you."

Yarnold is now the most decorated British Winter Olympian - above Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and Jeanette Altwegg - who have one gold medal and one bronze each in figure skating.

"As each minute passes it becomes more of a reality, but it still is an unbelievable series of events, of everything just coming together," added Yarnold, who receives her medal on Sunday evening.

"There's a whole dream of if everything goes right. 'If I do this, if I get this corner, if that transfers, if the speed comes', everything will work magically'.

"I guess now it's just relief that everything did go to plan."

Five things you may not know about Lizzy Yarnold:

Yarnold's sled is called Mervyn, after a former work colleague who sponsored her when she needed money to continue competing.

She hoped to become a modern pentathlete, before being 'talent identified' and encouraged to take up skeleton.

Yarnold often listens to grime music before her races. She listened to Dizzee Rascal moments before her first Olympic triumph in 2014.

The 29-year-old's hobbies are knitting and listening to The Archers.

Yarnold is known by other members of the British skeleton squad as 'She-Ra' - a cartoon character who is the Princess of Power.

Fellow Briton Alex Coomber, who won Olympic skeleton bronze in 2002, praised Yarnold's "mental grit" and told BBC Sport: "No other female has tried to retain this title and one of the reasons is because it is so hard.

"What does she do? I'm sure if Lizzy decides she's achieved everything she can, she will find something else to do and succeed at that."

Yarnold posted a total time of three minutes 27.28 seconds to finish nearly half a second ahead of Germany's Jacqueline Loelling in second, as fellow Briton Laura Deas took third spot.

The gold and bronze, in addition to Izzy Atkin's bronze in the ski slopestyle, meant Britain had won three individual medals in one day at a Winter Games for the first time - eclipsing the two won in 1924.