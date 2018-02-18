BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Oystein Braaten wins men's slopestyle gold
Braaten wins men's slopestyle gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the run that won Norway's 22-year-old rail expert Oystein Braaten men's slopestyle gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Woods misses out on slopestyle medal
