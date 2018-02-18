BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: 91 not enough to win James Woods a slopestyle medal

Woods misses out on slopestyle medal

Watch Great Britain's James Woods best run in the men's slopestyle, but despite scoring 91 it's not enough to win a medal in Pyeongchang.

WATCH MORE: Braaten wins men's slopestyle gold

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Woods misses out on slopestyle medal

Video

Braaten wins men's slopestyle gold

Video

'Fantastic' Hirscher secures second gold of Games

Video

Mata 'goal' ruled out by VAR in FA Cup

Video

Commentators go wild for Yarnold gold

Video

Highlights: Huddersfield 0-2 Man Utd

Video

GB medal rush & more pain for Christie

Video

'Devastating break' as Lukaku scores Man Utd's second

Video

Yarnold defends her Olympic skeleton title

Video

Watch Rondon's sublime FA Cup volley

Video

Lukaku opens scoring for Man Utd

Video

Highlights: West Brom 1-2 Southampton

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired