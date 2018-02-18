BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: 91 not enough to win James Woods a slopestyle medal
Woods misses out on slopestyle medal
Watch Great Britain's James Woods best run in the men's slopestyle, but despite scoring 91 it's not enough to win a medal in Pyeongchang.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
