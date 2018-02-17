BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: BBC commentators react to Yarnold & Deas medals
Commentators go wild for Yarnold gold
Winter Olympics
BBC Sport's commentary team of John Jackson, Amy Williams and John Hunt react as Great Britain's Lizzy Yarnold and Laura Deas Olympics skeleton medals are confirmed by a faltering fourth run from Austria's Janine Flock.
