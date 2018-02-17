BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Stacks, flips and big air - why we love aerials
Stacks, flips and big air - why we love aerials
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the best action from the men's aerials qualification as GB's Lloyd Wallace fails to make Sunday's finals at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Stoch retains men's ski jump title
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired