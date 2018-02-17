BBC Sport - Winter Olympics Playlist: GB medal rush & more pain for Christie
GB medal rush & more pain for Christie
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch the best of the action from day eight at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
