BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Adam Rippon on his 'bittersweet' Olympic journey

Rippon's 'bittersweet' Olympic journey

Watch the inspirational story of the Winter Olympic sensation that is American figure skater Adam Rippon.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: GB's Atkin wins historic bronze in slopestyle

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Winter Olympics video

Video

Rippon's 'bittersweet' Olympic journey

Video

GB medal rush & more pain for Christie

Video

Yarnold defends her Olympic skeleton title

Video

GB's Christie crashes out again

Video

Watch: Atkin wins historic bronze in slopestyle

Video

Stacks, flips and big air - why we love aerials

Video

Big Air & Seoul trips - Aimee Fuller loves Korea

Video

Snowboard specialist Ledecka wins shock super G gold

Video

GB curlers suffer surprise defeat by South Korea

Video

Highlights: OAR thrash USA in men's ice hockey

Video

Stoch retains men's ski jump title

Video

Historic gold & six quads - best of men's figure skating

Video

Look at his face! Slopestyle fan's unbearable wait for result

Video

This is going to hurt for a while - watch tearful Summerhayes' BBC interview

Video

Slovakia's Kuzmina wins women's biathlon gold

Video

Minjeong wins gold in 1500m short track

Video

Girard claims 1000m short-track gold

Video

Finland beat Sweden to reach ice hockey semis

Video

Czech Republic stun Canada in dramatic shootout

Video

Highlights: GB women beat Denmark in curling

Video

Highlights: GB beaten by South Korea in men's curling

Video

Norway pip Sweden to cross-country relay gold

Video

Dom’s bronze, holy Moioli & one very eager referee

Video

Watch: Parsons wins dramatic skeleton bronze

Video

Yarnold & Deas in skeleton medal contention after two runs

Video

Huskova & Xin last women standing in aerials final

Video

Hanyu wins historic figure skating gold

Video

Cross-country crowd gets behind Tongan and Mexican skiers

Video

Ice hockey ref climbs on net for goalline view

Video

Visser beats Sabilkova to 5000m speed skating gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired