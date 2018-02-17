BBC Sport - Big Air prep & day tripping to Seoul: Aimee Fuller's Pyeongchang vlog
Big Air & Seoul trips - Aimee Fuller loves Korea
- From the section Winter Olympics
Team GB snowboarder Aimee Fuller is back with part two of her Pyeongchang vlog, with fun at the opening ceremony, a family trip to Seoul and preparations for her Big Air competition.
WATCH MORE: Virtual reality and 'sexy slippers' - Aimee Fuller in Pyeongchang
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired