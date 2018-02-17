BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Olympic Athletes of Russia thrash USA 4-0 in the men's ice hockey
Olympic Athletes of Russia beat the United States 4-0 in the men's ice hockey to put them top of Group B.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
