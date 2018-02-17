BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Lizzy Yarnold moves up to second in women's skeleton
Yarnold moves up to second in women's skeleton
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch Lizzy Yarnold's third run in the women's skeleton heats as she moves into second place at Pyeongchang 2018 with one run to go.
