BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Norway pip Sweden to relay gold in cross-country skiing
Norway pip Sweden to cross-country relay gold
Norway pip Sweden to gold in the women's 4 x 5km relay cross-country skiing at Pyeongchang 2018.
