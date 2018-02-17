BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Katie Summerhayes gives tearful interview after slopestyle

This is going to hurt for a while - Watch tearful Summerhayes' BBC interview

An emotional Katie Summerhayes admits an injury affected her performance as she finished seventh in the freestyle skiing slopestyle final.

