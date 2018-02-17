BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: GB beaten by South Korea in men's curling

Highlights: GB beaten by South Korea in men's curling

GB's men curling team lose their round robin match to South Korea 11-5 - the hosts' first win of the round-robin stages in Pyeongchang.

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

