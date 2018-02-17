BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Czech Republic stun Canada in dramatic shootout
Czech Republic stun Canada in dramatic shootout
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights as Czech Republic stun the defending Olympic champions Canada with a shootout win at the Kwandong Centre in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Atkin wins historic bronze with final slopestyle run
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired