BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Historic gold and six quads - best of men's figure skating

Historic gold & six quads - best of men's figure skating

Watch highlights from an enthralling men's figure skating free program as Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu makes history and American prodigy Nathan Chen lands six quads.

WATCH MORE: Hanyu wins historic figure skating gold

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

