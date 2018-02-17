BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Team GB's Izzy Atkin wins bronze medal in women's slopestyle
Watch: Atkin wins historic bronze with final slopestyle run
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch 19-year-old Izzy Atkin win Great Britain's first ever medal in a skiing event with bronze in the women's slopestyle final.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: GB women beat Denmark in curling
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
