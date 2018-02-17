Winter Olympics: Great Britain's Izzy Atkin wins bronze in the women's ski slopestyle

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Atkin wins historic bronze with final slopestyle run

Izzy Atkin won bronze in the women's ski slopestyle to claim Great Britain's second medal of the Winter Olympics.

The 19-year-old, born in the United States, scored 84.60 on a strong final run to claim a first British Winter Olympic medal on skis.

Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin won gold with a score of 91.20 while her compatriot Mathilde Gremaud took silver.

"I'm speechless and stoked to win the bronze," Atkin said.

Fellow Briton Katie Summerhayes finished seventh in the final.

The bronze means Great Britain have now won medals on snow at consecutive Winter Games, following Jenny Jones' bronze in Sochi in 2014.

It comes a day after Dom Parsons won bronze in the men's skeleton for GB's first medal of the 2018 Games.

On her Olympic debut, Atkin was in bronze medal position going into the third and final run but she was pushed down into fourth by American Maggie Voisin.

The Briton responded shortly after with her cleanest run of the competition to regain third place and none of the final three skiers could better her effort.

"I knew I'd skied the best I could and I was just waiting for the last girls to drop.," Atkin said. "My heart was racing and I couldn't believe it."

The teenager, who won a World Cup gold and world championship silver last year, lives in Park City in Utah but has a British father.

BBC Sport snowboard commentator Ed Leigh said Atkin produced a "composed" performance.

"The 19-year-old took the day well within her stride," he said. "She's come on to the biggest stage of the world and claimed a bronze medal."

Analysis - 'GB will go from strength to strength'

Jenny Jones, 2014 GB Olympic bronze medallist snowboarder

It's the first ever Olympic medal for the freestyle skiers and everyone in the team was watching with nerves. That will give so much confidence to James Woods ahead of his event tomorrow.

We have both a ski and a snowboard medal now and we're just going from strength to strength in freestyle.

This is Izzy's first Olympics, she's got at least one or two, maybe three, more Olympics in her.

The start of another Super Saturday?

Atkin's exploits could just be the start of a GB medal rush on Saturday.

After missing out in the women's short track 500m, triple world champion Elise Christie hopes to end her agonising wait for an Olympic medal in the 1500m. Fellow Britons Charlotte Gilmartin and Kathryn Thomson are also in contention.

And Lizzy Yarnold aims to become the first British athlete to successfully defend a Winter Olympic title as she competes in the women's skeleton final. She lies in third overnight after the heats on day seven, with compatriot Laura Deas in fourth.

GB highlights on day eight:

10:00-12:11 GMT: Short-track star Elise Christie bids for a first Olympic medal in the 1500m, along with fellow Britons Charlotte Gilmartin and Kathryn Thomson.

10:00-12:55: Speed skating team-mates Farrell Treacy and Joshua Cheetham will hope to continue their participation in the men's 1,000m.

11:00-12:15: GB's first aerials skier since 1998 - Lloyd Wallace - competes in the qualification round.

11:15-12:10: Biathlete Amanda Lightfoot returns for the women's 12.5km mass start.

11:20-13:40: Lizzy Yarnold bids to retain her Olympic crown, while team-mate Laura Deas also hopes to be in contention for a medal.

Saturday's gold medal winners so far

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Olympics 2018: Snowboard specialist Ester Ledecka shocks rivals to win super G gold

Alpine skiing: Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka claimed a shock victory in the women's super G as American Lindsey Vonn missed out on a medal on her Olympic return.

Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka claimed a shock victory in the women's super G as American Lindsey Vonn missed out on a medal on her Olympic return. Figure skating: Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu became the first man since 1952 to defend a Winter Olympics single figure skating gold medal with victory in Pyeongchang.

Britain women beat Denmark for third curling win

Team GB's women's curlers beat Denmark 7-6 to enhance their prospects of a place in the semi-finals.

Eve Muirhead's rink controlled the second half of the match and could have won more emphatically.

"I think as a team we still have a lot left in the tank," Muirhead told BBC Sport. "That's a positive thing to take forward.

"As a team we need to figure out how to step up a little bit, but the second half of that game was superb."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: GB's women beats Denmark in curling

Other Games news on day eight

The Jamaican women's bobsleigh team will be able to compete in their preferred sled after a beer producer purchased the craft and donated it to the nation's federation.

