Snowboard specialist Ledecka wins shock super G gold
Snowboard specialist Ester Ledecka claims a shock victory in the women's super G by 0.01 seconds ahead of defending champion Anna Veith, as American Lindsey Vonn misses out on a medal on her Olympic return.
