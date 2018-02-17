Winter Olympics: Jamaica bobsleighers to use preferred sled after purchase

By Nick Hope

BBC Olympic sports reporter

Jamaican women's bobsleigh team
The Jamaica women's bobsleigh team used a sled supplied by then coach Sandra Kiriasis during an unofficial training session on 8 February
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

The Jamaican women's bobsleigh team will be able to compete in their preferred sled after a beer producer purchased the craft and donated it to the nation's federation.

There had been concerns they would have to borrow equipment after German coach Sandra Kiriasis - who was "legally responsible" for the sled she had secured - left the set-up.

The Jamaican bobsleigh and skeleton federation (JBSF) has confirmed to the BBC the women's team are now free to use the sled following its purchase.

On the opening morning of official training, Jamaica recorded the ninth-fastest time on the second run at the Olympic Sliding Centre track in Pyeongchang.

Kiriasis had been demanding payment in order to allow Jamaica to use the sled, which has now been met by one of Jamaica's most popular beer producers, Red Stripe.

The agreement averts what would have been a major issue for the Jamaican team, according to former Great Britain bobsleigh pilot John Jackson, who warned that a new sled, would "play on the dynamics of the team and the confidence".

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell are hoping to become the first Jamaican women to compete at the Winter Olympics - 30 years after the Jamaican men, who inspired the film Cool Runnings, made history in Calgary.

The best finish for a Jamaica team at an Olympics is 14th, by the men's four-man line-up at Lillehammer 1994.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Winter Olympics on the BBC

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired