Winter Olympics: Great Britain women beat Denmark for third curling win in Pyeongchang

Eve Muirhead delivers stone
Great Britain have now won three of their four matches in Pyeongchang
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Great Britain's women curlers improved after a difficult first half to beat Denmark and stay on course for the semi-finals at the Winter Olympics.

The teams were level at 3-3 at the halfway stage but GB pulled away to win 7-6.

The win is the third of the round-robin stage for Eve Muirhead's rink with the top four progressing to the semi-final.

GB play again later on Saturday against Korea at 11:05 GMT while the British men also play Korea at 05:00 GMT.

More to follow.

