Winter Olympics: Great Britain women beat Denmark for third curling win in Pyeongchang

Great Britain have now won three of their four matches in Pyeongchang

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Great Britain's women curlers improved after a difficult first half to beat Denmark and stay on course for the semi-finals at the Winter Olympics.

The teams were level at 3-3 at the halfway stage but GB pulled away to win 7-6.

The win is the third of the round-robin stage for Eve Muirhead's rink with the top four progressing to the semi-final.

GB play again later on Saturday against Korea at 11:05 GMT while the British men also play Korea at 05:00 GMT.

More to follow.