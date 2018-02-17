Winter Olympics: Great Britain women beat Denmark for third curling win in Pyeongchang
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Great Britain's women curlers improved after a difficult first half to beat Denmark and stay on course for the semi-finals at the Winter Olympics.
The teams were level at 3-3 at the halfway stage but GB pulled away to win 7-6.
The win is the third of the round-robin stage for Eve Muirhead's rink with the top four progressing to the semi-final.
GB play again later on Saturday against Korea at 11:05 GMT while the British men also play Korea at 05:00 GMT.
