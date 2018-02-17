BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Great Britain women beat Denmark in curling
Highlights: GB women beat Denmark in curling
- From the section Winter Olympics
Team GB's women's curling team ease to a 7-6 victory against Denmark to make it three wins from four matches at the Winter Olympics.
