Winter Olympics: Lizzy Yarnold & Laura Deas in women's skeleton contention

Yarnold is aiming to become first British woman to retain a Winter Olypmic title

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Great Britain's Lizzy Yarnold is third at the halfway stage of the women's skeleton as she bids retain her Winter Olympic title in Pyeongchang.

Yarnold's time of one minute 43.96 seconds left her 0.10secs behind leader Jacqueline Loelling of Germany, with two runs left on Saturday.

Yarnold's team-mate Laura Deas is fourth, 0.17secs off the lead.

Earlier, Dom Parsons won Britain's first medal of the Games with bronze in the men's skeleton.

After a dramatic final run, Parsons finished 0.11 seconds ahead of fourth-placed Martins Dukurs with a combined time of three minutes 22.20 seconds.

Yarnold, 29, told BBC Sport: "I have got a throat or sinus infection going on. I am struggling to breathe enough as it cold and dusty.

"It was a much faster track than it had been in training. I love to compete at these events where everyone brings their best.

"I am well in the mix and that is the goal. The goal is to be the first Briton to retain a title and it will not be easy, but I hope to do it for all the people who have supported me."

Deas, 29, said: "It is a tough track and it rewards a fast push. There is nowhere to let your brain rest.

"It is a nice place to be sitting in fourth, seven hundredth of a second out of a medal. It is a sport where anything can happen. I just want to stay positive and find those hundredths tomorrow."

The third run starts at 11:20 GMT on Saturday and the final run at 12:45.

