BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Olympic Athletes from Russia thrash Slovenia 8-2 in men’s ice hockey
OAR's 'sexy hockey' sees off Slovenia
Olympic Athletes from Russia thrash Slovenia 8-2 with "sexy hockey" in the group stages in the men's ice hockey at Pyeongchang 2018.
