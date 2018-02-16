BBC Sport - Winter Sports: GB's Musgrave downbeat after 'shocking' 15km
'Whatever!' Musgrave down after 'shocking' 15km
Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave cannot hide his disappointment after finishing 28th in the men's 15km cross-country skiing, calling his own performance 'shocking'.
Musgrave still has the team sprint to come in Pyeongchang, but his favoured freestyle event won't be at the 2022 Winter Olympics, so he'll have to wait eight years for another chance to win an individual Olympic medal.
