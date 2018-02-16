BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Dom Parsons' bronze caps 10 years of 'busting a gut'
Bronze caps 10 years of 'busting a gut' - Parsons
- From the section Winter Olympics
Dominic Parsons says winning an Olympic bronze medal in the men's skeleton, Great Britain's first medal of Pyeongchang 2018, caps a 10-year journey of 'busting a gut'.
