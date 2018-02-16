Tonga's Pita Taufatofua, the country's shirtless Olympic flagbearer, wins the hearts of the cross-country crowd in Pyeongchang, along with last-placed skier German Madrazo from Mexico.

The pair finished more than 22 minutes behind winner Dario Cologna in the 15km free.

